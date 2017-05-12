USA Gives Season Order To Tupac & Biggie Murder Series

In the wake of the revered The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, viewers will now get a new scripted true crime series based on two of of most infamous murders of the 1990s. Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. has been picked up by the USA Network for a season run.

The anthology series will center around the murder investigations of rappers Tupac Shakur (2Pac) and The Notorious B.I.G. (Biggie Smalls). The two were known rivals throughout their lives, with each allegedly being tied to their counterpart’s death.

Tupac was gunned down in September 1996, and Biggie suffered the same fate in March 1997.

Marc Rose, who portrayed Tupac in Straight Outta Compton, is set to to play the legend once again. Biggie will be played by newcomer Wavyy Jonez, who earned the role through an open casting call.

The series will be largely based on Murder Rap: The Untold Story of the Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations, a book by former LAPD detective Greg Kading. Kading will executive produce the show and will be played on-screen by Josh Duhamel (Transformers, Las Vegas).

The series’ pilot is directed by Anthony Hemingway, who was behind the camera for half of The People v. O.J. Simpson‘s episodes.

Unsolved has revealed a majority of its cast, which includes Jamie McShane, Jimmi Simpson, Brent Sexton and Bokeem Woodbine.

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Luke James will portray hip-hop mogul Sean “Puffy” Combs, who was a key part of Biggie’s career at Bad Boy Records.

While it hasn’t been announced who will play Suge Knight, the infamous Death Row Records CEO, it’s sure to be announced soon. Knight was in the car with Tupac when he was killed, and Letoya Luckett has been cast as Sharitha Golden, Knight’s ex-wife.

Biggie’s life was previously the subject of the acclaimed biopic Notorious in 2009. Tupac’s story will soon join him on the silver screen when the upcoming biopic All Eyez on Me is released on June 16.

The lives of the two iconic hip-hop figures have been a hot property as of late. Besides All Eyez on Me, Johnny Depp is attached to a mystery film about the rappers’ deaths with a similair premise as Unsolved.

There is also a Tupac documentary in the works from the director of 12 Years A Slave.

