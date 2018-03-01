Tuesday’s TV Ratings: ‘The Voice,’ ‘This Is Us’ Keep NBC on Top

NBC continues to dominate the ratings game, with The Voice and This Is Us staying on top of the ratings.

The network, riding a newly three-week winning streak thanks to the 2018 Winter Olympics, topped their broadcast competition in adults 18-49 on Tuesday night.

The second outing of music competition series The Voice, Variety reports, drew a 2.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.8 million viewers, down approximately 15% in the demo from its fall Tuesday debut.

This Is Us, which took viewers to Las Vegas for Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) joint bachelor/bachelorette parties — while also showing Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) anniversaries through thee years — drew a 2.5 rating and 9.7 million viewers, ranking as the top-rated show of the night.

Chicago Med featuring a case involving a 14-year-old married girl, was even with a 1.4 and 7.3 million viewers. NBC also topped Monday night this week thanks to the season premiere of The Voice and the series debut of Good Girls.

On CBS, NCIS (1.2, 12.3 million), which featured the return of one of its most memorable serial killers, French Stewart’s Paul Triff, returned down in both measures but was still the most-watched show of the night. Bull (1.1, 10.6 million) and NCIS: New Orleans (0.9, 8.2 million) were even.

For ABC, The Middle (1.2, 5.2 million) was even. After a rerun of Black-ish and Modern Family, Kevin Probably Saves the World (0.5, 2.1) was up in both measures.

On Fox, Lethal Weapon (1.0, 4.1 million) held steady while LA to Vegas (0.7, 2.4 million) and The Mick (0.6, 1.9 million) were down.

For The CW, The Flash (0.7, 2.1 million) is currently tied with its series low. Black Lightning (0.5, 1.6 million) was down slightly in total viewers.

NBC won the night in the demo with a 2.1 but second in total viewers with 9.3 million.

CBS was second in the demo with a 1.1 but first in viewers with 10.4 million. Fox was third overall with a 0.8 and 3.1 million viewers. ABC was fourth with a 0.7 and 2.9 million viewers. The CW drew a 0.6 and 1.9 million viewers.