Tucker Carlson's Fox News Time Slot Filled Following His Exit

Tucker Carlson's Fox News time slot has been filled, following his exit last week. According to Deadline, Former White House Press Secretary — and Trump Administration spokesperson — Kayleigh McEnany will be taking over the 8 PM ET slot next week. "I am honored to share that I will be hosting Fox News Tonight on Fox News at 8pm ET all next week (5/8-5/12)!" McEnany tweeted, then adding, "Set your DVR." She concluded her tweet, "Please join me next week as we dig into the state of politics, media, culture, and faith in America."

On Monday, April 24, it was announced that Carlson and Fox News had parted ways. Later reports indicated that Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch had fired Carlson. In his first comments after the news was shared, Carlson told a reporter for the Daily News, "Retirement is going great. I haven't eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years." He then quipped, "Appetizers plus entree." ET notes that Carlson flashed a smile but did not respond when asked about his plans for the future.

I joined Fox News Tonight this evening to preview my shows coming up all next week in the 8pm ET hour on @FoxNews.



It was wonderful to sit with my friend & colleague @LawrenceBJones3, who has a done a phenomenal job hosting and speaking truth this week! pic.twitter.com/Om8UXVWgSK — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 5, 2023

Days later, Carlson took to social media to issue his first official statement on the matter. In a video message, Carlson greeted his fans and followers, then proceeded to deliver a short speech that seemingly took jabs at his critics and old network, while also recognizing his supporters. "One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country and decent people who really care about what's true," Carlson began his video, then adding that "the other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are."

"They're completely irrelevant," Carlson continued. "They mean nothing. In five years we won't even remember that we had them. Trust me, as someone who's participated." He later went on to say, "This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue, so it won't. When honest people say what's true calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who've been trying to silence them shrink, and they become weaker." Eventually, Carlson concluded, "Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren't many places left, but there are some, and that's enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon."