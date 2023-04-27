Sean Hannity Reacts to Tucker Carlson's Fox News Exit

Sean Hannity was surprised to learn that Fox News is parting ways with Tucker Carlson. As the most-watched primetime host on Fox News, Carlson presented Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Hannity at 9 p.m. ET with his own show. Hannity has been a Fox News flagship series since 2009, while Carlson's show launched in November 2016. "It's very hard," Hannity said during the first segment of his radio show, "The Sean Hannity Show," referring to Carlson's Fox News exit, via The Wrap. "My phone has been blowing up all day. The hard part for me is I don't have a clue… I have no idea. Was it Tucker's decision? Was it Fox's? Was it a mutual agreement that they had? I don't know."

"I guess people think that because I've been there the longest that I'd have some knowledge or understanding of what's going on, but… I just don't," Hannity added. "For those who think I should, I say to those people: 'I don't own the company.'" Fox announced Carlson's exit in an April 24 statement: "Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor." A spokeswoman for Fox News declined to elaborate. The host's departure was announced just days after corporate parent Fox Corp. agreed to pay $787.5 million in a settlement to Dominion Voting Systems after being accused of passing along specious conspiracy theories about its role in the 2020 presidential election. Carlson was expected to have to testify in the matter.

While Hannity appeared blindsided while discussing Carlson's Fox News exit, Tucker Carlson broke his silence after his surprising Fox News departure earlier this week. According to the Daily Mail, Carlson was on his way to dinner with his wife in his golf cart near his Boca Grande, Florida, home when he was interviewed by one of their reporters. Former Fox News host Carlson humorously responded to the journalist's question about his exit. "Retirement is going great," Carlson said with a laugh. "I haven't eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years." He then remarked, "Appetizers plus entree." ET noted Carlson smiled but did not reply when asked about his future plans. Also reported was that Carlson's executive producer, Justin Wells, who was fired from Fox News recently, was spotted at the TV host's home.