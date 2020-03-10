‘One Day at a Time’ Shades Netflix During Season 4 Premiere

After Netflix cancelled One Day at a Time and Pop TV swooped it to pick it up for its fourth season, the opening episode reportedly took a jab at the streaming service after ending their ties. According to TVLine, the Season 4 premiere is anticipated to air Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30/8:30 CT. Because the season hasn’t started yet, what exactly was said in the dialogue can’t be revealed just yet, but it’s said to start with a conversation between Penelope and Alex on what to watch for family movie night, which ends in a dig at Netflix.

Last March the internet service decided to announce they were cancelling the show after three seasons, but that’s when Pop TV renewed it for a 13-episode season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This isn’t the first punch that’s been thrown at Netflix. After they decided to stop streaming Friends, members became furious at the new move. They initially announced they would be removing the hilarious sitcom in 2019, but because it caused such an uproar, they coughed up the cash just to keep it another year.

Friends quickly became the most streamed show on Netflix, but they announced they would be cutting ties on Jan. 1, 2020. Now, the popular show is set to return on the new Warner Bros. streaming platform HBO Max which will include the exclusive streaming rights at launch to all 236 episodes.

“We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner’s streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in the US). Thanks for the memories, gang,” Netflix announced at the time.

Fans were not pleased at all that they wouldn’t be able to stream the show on one of the most popular streaming platforms, let alone, have to wait another six months and join a new platform just to see their favorite cast. They immediately took to social media to air their frustrations, even threatening to cancel their subscription with Netflix.

“Once Friends gets taken off of [Netflix] I gotta cancel my subscription [laughing out loud] really only thing I watch before bed literally,” one subscriber threatened.

“The day they take Friends off Netflix is the day I cancel Netflix,” another user wrote.

Fans can rest at east though because it was confirmed early this year that the cast will all rejoin for a reunion. It was rumored for a while, but HBO Max users will be able to witness the gathering of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer as the cast comes together one last time.