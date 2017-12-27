‘True Detective’ Working Title Revealed

The forthcoming new season of True Detective has been highly anticipated by fans, and we now know the working title for production on the series.

True Detective season three is being shot as “Outlaws,” according to Production Weekly. Ultimately, with as secretive as HBO is about the True Detective series, this working title offers little clues about the new storyline, but is certainly intriguing.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Mahershala Ali would be starring in the new season, along with Carmen Ejogo, who will also appear in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, where she will be reprising her role as Seraphina Picquery, the President of The Magical Congress of the United States of America.

While “Outlaws” doesn’t give us much to speculate on, we do know that Ejogo will be playing Amelia Reardon, a schoolteacher who has a connection to two children that have gone missing, and Ali will be playing the state police detective tasked with finding them.

Ali himself has been a high profile star as of late, winning the 2017 Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the film Moonlight.

The first season of True Detective is considered by some to be among the best seasons of television ever, but the second was much more divisive and not critically well-received.

Prior to the network officially greenlighting the new season, Casey Bloys, the president of programming for HBO, had been vocal about wanting to bring the show back, and to even have the series creator, Nic Pizzolatto, remain involved.

In an interview last year, Bloys said, “We’re open to someone else writing it with Nic supervising it; it’s a really valuable franchise for us. It’s not dead; I’m just not sure we have the right take for a third season — yet.”

Well, with as much progress as they’ve made on it over the last several months, it seems like they’ve finally found the “right take.”