‘True Detective’ Season 5 Setting Revealed

True Detective‘s next season is leaving Alaska for (potentially) warmer pastures. The next season will take place in Long Island, New York City—specifically, in Jamaica Bay. It comes hot off the heels of True Detective: Night Country, the fourth season and successful revival of the once-dormant series. Issa Lopez, writer and showrunner of Night Country, will return for the fifth season.

“Issa has a lot to say, not unlike she did with Night Country,” said HBO’s Francesca Orsi. She confirmed that the season is written and the network is currently in the process of casting the stars; the season is rumored to have two male leads and one female lead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

True Detective: Night Country starred Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as two female detectives that dug into the tortured past of their Alaska town, and the ice surrounding the settlement that may or may not be haunted. It wasn’t able to match the reputation of season 1—which is still considered by many to be one of the finest seasons of television ever made—but was still seen as a return to form for a now-shaky series, and Foster won an Emmy for her work.

Showrunner Lopez has already confirmed that Season 5 will connect to Night Country, just as Night Country connected to the first season. However, she promised Season 5 will stand alone with its own characters and story, just as all the other seasons have done.

Season 5 of True Detective will launch in 2027.