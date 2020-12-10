'True Blood' Fans Aren't Sold on Upcoming Reboot

On Wednesday, TVLine reported that a reboot of True Blood was in the works for HBO. Riverdale producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is attached to the project as an executive producer, while Alan Ball, the show's original creator, is also expected to return. Even though this was great news for many of the show's fans, many aren't exactly on board with a True Blood reboot.

Aguirre-Sacasa will reportedly co-write the pilot with Jami O'Brien, the creator of AMC's Joe Hill adaptation of NOS4A2. O'Brien is also expected to executive produce the series. A spokesperson for HBO declined to comment on the news of the reboot, and it should also be noted that there has been no official announcement from the network regarding the project. True Blood initially ran for seven seasons before it ended in 2014. The show starred Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, and Rutina Wesley.

For many fans of the show, it came as a wonderful surprise to hear that there is a True Blood reboot in the works. However, there were just as many individuals who aren't thrilled to see that the HBO network is reportedly going down this route.