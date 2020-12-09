'True Blood' Reboot Reportedly in Development at HBO, Original Showrunner Alan Ball to Return

Get ready to get bloody...again! True Blood is reportedly prepped for a reboot, TVLine reported Wednesday, with HBO preparing to bring back a new iteration of the hit vampire drama with Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa attached as an executive producer alongside the original show's creator Alan Ball.

Aguirre-Sacasa is expected to co-write the pilot with Jami O’Brien, who served as creator of AMC’s Joe Hill adaptation NOS4A2 and is also poised to serve as an executive producer. An HBO spokesperson declined to comment to TVLine on the report.

The original True Blood series ran for seven seasons before concluding in August 2014, and was based on Charlaine Harris’ Southern Vampire Mysteries novels. Starring Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello and the late Nelsan Ellis, the series became HBO's most-watched show since The Sopranos.

This story is developing...