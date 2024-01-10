'Transplant': Mags Attempts to Reassure a Worried Patient (Exclusive Clip)

Transplant is back on NBC, and a new clip from this week's episode previews a possible tuberculosis diagnosis. The third season of the Canadian medical drama premiered on the network last fall in an effort to keep NBC's fall 2023 schedule filled due to the strikes. When the writers went on strike, the network gave the show a two-season pickup for Seasons 3 and 4. With a new year, Transplant is officially shifting from Thursdays to Fridays, and in a new clip exclusive to PopCulture.com for the episode airing this Friday, Jan. 12, Mags is dealing with a stressed out patient.

The clip sees Laurence Lebouef's Dr. Magalie "Mags" Leblanc with 16-year-old Sadie, assuming she's having an allergic reaction to a shot or simply the flu. Sadie, however, is worried it might be something else. Mags wonders about pregnancy, but Sadie admits that the guy she's seeing tested positive for tuberculosis. Mags sees how worried she is and tries to reassure her that it's unlikely. Seeing that it could be serious, Mags asks her more questions about how she's feeling and suggests they put her in negative pressure isolation until they know more.

Even despite knowing how long she could be quarantined, Sadie stops Mags from calling her mother, as she'll just think she's been sleeping around. It should be an intriguing storyline that will hopefully have a happy ending. It's clear that Sadie is as worried as ever that it is TB, and hopefully, she is wrong, but with a show like Transplant, you never know what could happen. Mags will be dealing with a lot, but it's nothing she can't handle.

Meanwhile, in the episode titled "Unstuck in Time," Bash, Novak, and the team try to save a bride and groom whose wedding was interrupted by gunfire, as June struggles with a dangerous old habit and Theo counsels a patient in a life-or-death situation. Everyone will be focused on their emergencies and cases, and it seems like they will all be quite busy and intense, but it will definitely be an episode that fans will want to watch.

Be sure to watch the exclusive clip above and catch Transplant on its new night, Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. All three seasons are streaming on Peacock if you ever want to rewatch or catch up. New episodes drop on the streamer the day after they premiere, so even if you miss this Friday's episode or any episode after, you will be able to watch it not long after.