‘Tracker’ Ends on Huge Cliffhanger as Show Enters Midseason Break

Tracker’s fall finale ended on a major cliffhanger.

In Sunday’s episode of the Justin Hartley-led CBS drama, “Good Trouble,” the final minutes ended on a pretty bloody and shocking note.

While investigating a missing persons case, Hartley’s Colter Shaw and Keaton (Brent Sexton), who reached out to him about his friend disappearing, got roped into a dangerous situation. After a gunfight, Keaton was left fighting for his life with a gunshot wound. As Colter frantically drove to the hospital while keeping pressure on the wound, they came across more gunfire. Colter was hit, and he veered off the road, crashing the car, and the final scene is of the car flipped in the woods before “To be continued” is shown on the screen.

Pictured: Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw. Photo: Darko Sikman/CBS

Tracker Season 3 won’t be returning until March, meaning that’s a long time to keep people guessing. While it can be assumed that Colter is not going to die because he’s literally the tracker, showrunner Elwood Reid told Collider that what “the best cliffhangers do is put the lead characters or people you care about in really bad situations, but it’s about when they come out of it and how they get themselves out of it.”

“To me, that’s why you do a cliffhanger, because you get the gold of putting your character in an extreme situation,” he continued. “He’s in extreme situations a lot. He screws up. He gets injured a lot. He meets people that somehow sometimes get the best of him. I think that’s what makes it fun, putting the audience in a situation where they go, ‘Is he real badly injured? How’s he going to get out of this? Is Keaton dead or alive?’ Those are all useful tools to get to the back side. We pick up the next episode right away, right after the crash, and you get to see some weird shit happen.”

Pictured: Brent Sexton as Keaton, Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Jes Macallan as Det. Willa Simms. Photo: Darko Sikman/CBS

Additionally, Reid told TVLine that in the midseason premiere, Colter’s “in really bad shape.” He shared, “He’s the only one who crawls out of that car, and then he’s got bigger problems. Without giving too much away, he becomes a wanted man because he’s been at the scenes of these crimes, and people start wondering if he’s in cahoots with the killer. There’s another plot that helps explain that, but the short answer is yes — he needs help. We’ve got a decent cast of characters, and you can probably guess who he calls.”

The wait for Tracker’s return is going to be excruciating, and it won’t be until Sunday, March 1 at 9 p.m. ET that fans will find out what exactly will happen. In the meantime, all episodes of the series are streaming on Paramount+.