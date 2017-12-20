The Top 75 Most-Watched Shows This Season

As networks wrapped up their fall programming featuring rookie shows and veteran series alike, the rankings reveal which shows dominated the ratings game this season.

Over the initial 12 weeks of the fall TV season, the Big Three networks are all present in the top five power rankings thanks to CBS‘ long-standing comedy The Big Bang Theory, NBC’s sophomore drama This Is Us and ABC‘s gem of a newcomer, The Good Doctor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Still, there’s one type of programming that dominates the TV scene this time of year: football. NBC has raked in some serious views by having the majority of games on its roster, but CBS has certainly benefited from airing some gridiron games.

Overall, here’s how your favorite shows on the broadcast networks ranked in average weekly ratings from Sept. 25 through the end of week 12 on Dec. 17.

Top 1-10:

1. NBC’s NFL Sunday Night Football (18.2 million)



2. The Big Bang Theory (18 million)

3. The Good Doctor (16.7 million)



4. This Is Us (16.6 million)



5. NCIS (16.5 million)



6. Young Sheldon (15.8 million)



7. CBS’ Thursday Night Football (14.2 million)



8. Bull (13.8 million)



9. NBC’s Thursday Night Football (13.4 million)



10. NBC’s NFL Sunday Night Pre-Kick (13.2 million)

Top 11-20:

11. Blue Bloods (13 million)



12. 60 Minutes (12.9 million)



13. NCIS: New Orleans (12.3 million)



14. The Voice (11.7 million)



15. OT (11.56 million)



16. Grey’s Anatomy (11.53 million)



17. Will & Grace (11.3 million)



18. The Voice Tuesday (11.29 million)



19. Dancing with the Stars (11.23 million)



20. Hawaii Five-0 (11.1 million)

Top 21-30:

21. Seal Team (10.6 million)



22. Chicago Fire (10.3 million)



23. NCIS: LA (10.2 million)



24. Survivor (10.1 million)



25. Mom (10 million)



26. Chicago PD (9.7 million)



27. Football Night in America (9.5 million)



28. Criminal Minds (9.2 million)



29. Modern Family (8.8 million)



30. S.W.A.T. (8.8 million)

Top 31-40:

31. Chicago Med (8.7 million)



32. Blacklist (8.68 million)



33. Madam Secretary (8.65 million)



34. Wisdom of the Crowd (8.5 million)

35. Law & Order: SVU (8.4 million)



36. NCIS Encore (8.4 million)



37. Designated Survivor (8.27 million)



38. MacGyver (8.26 million)



39. Brave (8.14 million)



40. Scorpion (8.06 million)

Top 41-50:

41. Kevin Can Wait (8.0 million)



42. Life in Pieces (7.83 million)



43. Empire (7.7 million)



44. Scandal (7.6 million)



45. CBS’ NFL Thursday (7.1 million)



46. The Goldbergs (6.9 million)



47. The Middle (6.8 million)



48. Law & Order: True Crime (6.72 million)



49. Orville (6.7 million)



50. American Housewife (6.5 million)

Top 51-60:

51. How to Get Away with Murder (6.52 million)



52. Man with a Plan (6.43 million)



53. 9JKL (6.3 million)



54. The Good Place (6.233 million)



55. Lethal Weapon (6.231 million)



56. Me, Myself and I (6.13 million)



57. Dateline NBC (5.9 million)



58. Superior Donuts (5.8 million)



59. ABC’s Saturday Night Football (5.76 million)



60. Shark Tank (5.7 million)

Top 61-70:

61. Superstore (5.74 million)



62. Better Late Than Never (5.46 million)



63. Chicago PD Encore (5.45 million)



64. Speechless (5.3 million)



65. Football Night in America (5.3 million)



66. Star (5.28 million)



67. Black-ish (5.22 million



68. Gifted (5.20 million)



69. America’s Funniest Home Videos (5.19 million)



70. Seal Team Encore (5.13 million)

Top 71-75:

71. Blindspot (5.05 million)



72. America’s Funniest Home Videos rerun (5.01 million)



73. Dateline Classic Friday (4.8 million)



74. 48 Hours (4.6 million)



75. The Simpsons (4.5 million)