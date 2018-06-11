‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Actress Noma Dumezweni Says Donald Trump Not Welcome at Show

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child actress Noma Dumezweni said at the Tony Awards red carpet that President Donald Trump is “not welcome” to performances of J.K. Rowling’s show.

Donald Trump is NOT welcome at “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” says actress Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione in @JK_Rowling‘s stage phenomenon (Watch) #TonyAwards https://t.co/J38eYkTmB6 pic.twitter.com/m5vKSylPfH — Variety (@Variety) June 10, 2018

In an interview with Variety, Dumezweni was asked if she felt the political undertones of the Harry Potter franchise is why the show has done so well on Broadway.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I really do believe that’s why this is resonating a lot at the moment,” the actress said.

She added, “We as all human beings are fighting to be connected, but especially to be seen. When you’re not seen or not heard, that’s when dangerous stuff happens. That’s when people under the radar do very cruel things. And that’s what this play is about.

“It’s about bringing things into the light, letting your light shine. This is what’s J.K.’s always been about. Let the darkness out and into the light. And that’s why I’m very proud to be here and telling this story right now because those things are very important.”

When asked if Trump should see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Dumezweni simply said, “No… Anybody else, yes.”

The 48-year-old Dumezweni plays Hermione Granger in The Cursed Child, which starts 19 years after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. It was written by Rowling with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany and premiered in London’s West End before hitting Broadway.

Dumezweni won an Olivier Award for A Raisin In The Sun in 2006 and another for The Cursed Child. She was nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play at the Tonys. The play is also up for nine other awards, including Best Play.

Jamie Parker and Anthony Boyle were also nominated for their performances as Harry Potter and Scorpius Malfoy.

Photo credit: Twitter/Variety