Tom Holland Responds to Horrible Reviews of His Latest Series

Tom Holland isn't letting the negative reviews of his new miniseries, The Crowded Room, get him down. The 27-year-old actor spoke candidly about the Apple TV+ psychological thriller, on which he also served as an executive producer, being "so horribly reviewed" in a recent appearance on Unilad's Get a Job series.

The miniseries, which is based on the 1981 novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, stars Holland as a young man who is arrested following a shooting at Rockefeller Center in 1979, and currently stands at 31% on Rotten Tomatoes. Holland compared starring in the critically-panned series to being a fan of England's Tottenham Hotspur soccer team, joking that both had taught him "resilience." The Spider-Man star continued, "Tottenham has never won anything and supporting them is incredibly difficult. It's no secret my show has been so horribly reviewed, but I'm here today to promote the show and I'm still here. I'm very resilient. It's a good quality."

Holland continued that he hoped the show would help send an important message, despite its critical reception. "I think that the message of the show, which can speak to so many different issues is that asking for help should be something that we as a society celebrate. It's an act of bravery," the actor said. "Standing up and asking for help is not something you should be ashamed of, and I hope that this show can represent that in a truthful and authentic, and most importantly, sensitive way."

Holland continued, "If we can somehow make people feel empowered by saying, 'I'm not feeling good, I really need some help,' then we've done what we set out to do. I think it carries a really important message and I think ultimately it's going to be educational and entertaining."

Holland previously thanked fans earlier this month on Live With Kelly and Mark for supporting the show, which now boasts an 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. "I would like to say a massive thank you to my fans, and the people that have seen the show because we're at 94% [audience score] on Rotten Tomatoes," Holland said at the time. "I feel so grateful that I have a wonderful community of people that support me and are there for me, so I'm honored and really excited for the rest of the show to come out." The Crowded Room is now available to stream on Apple TV+.