'Today' Show Co-Host Gets Words Twisted in Awkward Live Moment

Today Show co-anchor Sheinelle Jones made a small mistake on live television Monday morning. When she introduced LaSalle Network founder Tom Gimbel to offer some tips to job seekers, she accidentally welcomed him to a different show. Her colleagues pounded at the opportunity for some playful jabbing, joking that she was looking for a job too!

After reading off Gimbel's resume for viewers, Jones turned to him and said, "Welcome to Good..." She then trailed off, and Gimbel was a bit confused too because he likely thought she was going to say, "Welcome to Today." Jones laughed at herself, noting that she was about to say "Welcome to good morning," which didn't make any sense.

"Do you know where you work?" an off-camera Al Roker asked her. He was referencing ABC's Good Morning America, which airs opposite NBC's Today. "Different show," Craig Melvin is heard adding. "Are you looking for a job?"

By this point, everyone at Studio 8H began breaking into laughter, including Jones. She then made a perfect transition to the first tips Gimbel had, which were meant for those who want to "keep their jobs." Jones also noted how she previously worked for Fox 29's Good Day Philadelphia morning show.

At the end of the segment, Jones and her colleagues brought back her earlier gaffe. Melvin joked that Gimbel's tips could help you get jobs at competitors. Then Jones made sure to say, "Well, good day" to Gimbel and thanked him for coming on the show. The segment ended with everyone laughing.

Jones, 44, is a Philadephia native who began her broadcasting career in Springfield, Illinois. She also worked in Tulsa, Oklahoma before working at Fox's Philadelphia station for nine years. She joined Today in 2014 to co-anchor Weekend Today, then joined Melvin, Roker, and Dylan Dreyer for the third hour of Today in 2019. The third hour has a noticeably less serious vibe, and the co-anchors frequently make fun of each other.

Roker was missing from Today for nearly two months until his return on Jan. 6. He missed time while he was hospitalized for blood clots. "I have missed you guys so very much. You are my second family. It's just great to be back — and wearing pants," Roker jokingly told his Today colleagues. "It's so much fun." Jones shared photos from Roker's first day back on Instagram. "He's back. Our hearts are thankful and happy!! Love you [Roker]," she wrote.