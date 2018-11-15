‘Today Show’ Reclaims Number 1 Ratings After Megyn Kelly Exit

Following Megyn Kelly’s exit, the Today show has reclaimed the number one spot in the morning TV ratings.

According to E! News, the morning show has been on top of the ratings for the last three weeks, and has even seen numbers rise across the board.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kelly lost her hour of Today — dubbed Megyn Kelly Today — after making some extremely controversial comments on the use of blackface as a Halloween costume.

While hosting a round table discussion, Kelly deafened Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps who received backlash for dressing up as iconic singer Diana Ross for Halloween, saying that she didn’t think it was a big deal.

“She dressed as Diana Ross and she made her skin look darker than it really is,” the host stated. “And people said that was racist, and I don’t know. I thought, like, who doesn’t love Diana Ross? She wants to look like Diana Ross for one day? I don’t know how that got racist on Halloween.”

Following the comments, Kelly herself was faced with a massive backlash, eventually leading her to make a public apology.

“I want to begin with two words, I’m sorry,” she said live on air. “The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor..Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too.”

“I want to begin with two words, I’m sorry..The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor..Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too.” Megyn Kelly pic.twitter.com/6hHrvZLNvK — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) October 24, 2018

Ultimately, she and NBC parted ways over the controversy, but the aftermath has not been without its fair share of fallout as well.

Kelly’s lawyers recently chided NBC for what they felt was the network’s failure to keep the exit negotiations under wraps.

“Despite my efforts to handle this process confidentially, NBC News is allowing the media to run with completely false and irresponsible reports that disparage Megyn by erroneously claiming she has ever asked for more money than her contract requires,” attorney Bryan Freedman wrote in a statement.

“If NBC News is not the source then they have a responsibility as a news division to correct these false claims,” he added. “Or are they somehow attempting to use these fabrications for some fictitious advantage in the discussions we’re having? If Andy Lack has lost control, my hope would be that Steve Burke can step in and not permit blatant lies about our discussions to remain uncorrected.”

An NBC spokesperson responded to Freedman’s claims, saying, “Unlike Mr. Freedman, who has repeatedly commented to the media throughout the negotiations, we respect the confidentiality of the process, and will have no comment until it reaches its conclusion.”

At this time, Kelly does not appear to have booked a new TV hosting gig.