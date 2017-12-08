‘Today Show’ Holiday Party Reportedly ‘More Low Key’ Than in Year’s Past

The Today Show holiday party was not the same without Matt Lauer. The NBC morning show’s crew reportedly celebrated the holidays Thursday without getting wild.

Insiders told Page Six that the party took place at noon, as usual, but it was “more low-key than in years past.” Megyn Kelly, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Kathie Lee Gifford were all at the party at the Black Barn restaurant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Guthire and Today executive producer Don Nash delivered short speeches. They thanked everyone for their hard work during the past year.

The party happened just days after Lauer was fired on Nov. 29 for alleged sexual harassment, proving to be a difficult year for the network and its esteemed morning show. Since the allegations broke, multiple women have come forward with complaints about Lauer’s sexual misconduct. One of the women accused Lauer of having sex with her in his office in 2001.

Lauer reportedly had sex toys in his office, and a button under his desk to lock the door from the inside. He was also reportedly a fan of the game “FMK,” where he would ask Today staffers who they would want to sleep with, marry or not sleep with.

Lauer’s wife, Annette Roque, has been seen without her wedding ring. There have been reports that the two have been living apart for some time before his firing.

Today also struggled in the ratings this year, thanks to Kelly’s 9 a.m. hour. However, its ratings have been on the rise since Lauer was fired, jumping 14 percent over its season average.

Photo credit: NBC