‘Today’ Show and GMA Hosts Throw it Back to the ’80s for Halloween

The hosts of both the TODAY show and Good Morning America decided to throw it back to the ’80s for Halloween.

When choosing costumes for this years Halloween broadcast, the TV personalities on the two morning shows opted to go retro, and sport looks from some of their favorite old-school characters, as reported by PEOPLE.

Over on GMA, Robin Roberts dressed as Diahann Carroll’s Dominique Deveraux from Dynasty, Amy Robach rocked a costume of Katey Sagal’s Peg Bundy from Married… with Children, Lara Spencer appeared as The Love Boat’s Captain Merril Stubing (originally portrayed by Gavin MacLeod), Ginger Zee dressed up like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, George Stephanopoulos was the buttoned-up Alex P. Keaton (aka Michael J. Fox) from Family Ties, and former NFL star Michael Strahan was the incomparable Mr. T, donning the A-Team star’s iconic mohawk and gold chains.

Today got in on the ’80s-themed costumes as well, with Willie Geist dressed as Ferris Bueller, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer partnered-up with a duo-costume of Doc Brown and Marty McFly from Back to the Future, Craig Melvin was Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem from Coming to America, and Peter Alexander and Jenna Bush Hager sported a duo-costume as well, as Maverick (Tom Cruise) and Goose (Anthony Edwards) from the ’80s classic Top Gun.

Later on TODAY, Carson Daly made an appearance as Bruce Springsteen; Sheinelle Jones turned up as Tina Turner; Savannah Guthrie was Cyndi Lauper, and Hoda Kotb slayed in an Elton John costume.

The TODAY crew also shared a behind-the-scenes look at how they put their costumes together, revealing that they got a little help from the shows wardrobe department.

All the hosts made grand entrances, but Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer — as Doc Brown and Marty McFly from Back to the Future — probably had the best as the two revealed their looks by exiting a DeLorean.

You can head over the TODAY show and Good Morning America Twitter pages to see more photos from each of the shows Halloween episodes.