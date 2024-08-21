'Today' Host Shakeup Rumors Swirl After Concerning Jenna Bush Hager Snub

Jenna Bush Hager was absent from The Today Show's coverage of the Paris Olympics, leaving fans to wonder why. Sources close to the show told Closer Weekly that the staff and crew on the show are confused as well, and rumors are beginning to circulate. They wonder if Hager may be leaving the show one way or another.

NBC News covered the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and as usual The Today Show sent a contingent to the scene as well. Co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin were on the scene and they even had celebrity guests join them along with athletes and commentators. From the start, fans wondered why Hager wasn't along for the trip. Travel can be tricky, but they figured she would make the effort if given the opportunity.

Closer's source said: "The decision to include Snoop Dogg and the others but to exclude Jenna has left many staffers concerned. This development has fueled rumors of potential changes in the show's lineup. This was without doubt a huge snub!"

So far, neither Hager nor NBC have commented publicly on this report, or the commentary among fans. For now, concerns about Hager's position are only theoretical and nothing formal has been announced. Hager herself has been business as usual, appearing on the show and then posting about her family and her personal life on social media.

Still, the exclusion continues on Tuesday's episode of Today when Hager learned that she Kotb had recently hosted a barbecue at her house and Hager had not been invited. After Kotb casually mentioned the gathering, Hager looked at her with an expression of exagerated heartbreak. Kotb said: "I don't have a big table, I only have five seats at my table. I only have a round table." When Hager continued to stare without responding, Kotb said: "Don't look at me with those sad eyes!"

"Well, I just – when did you have a barbecue?" Hager asked. "None of us [were invited]." Hager then got the camera crew and producers in on it, asking them each in turn if they had been invited to this event. However, the whole thing dissolved into laughter. Considering their dedicated hour Hoda & Jenna, it seems like Kotb and Hager's friendship is secure.

The Today Show airs on weekdays starting at 7 a.m. ET on NBC. NBC's coverage of the Olympics is now streaming on Peacock.