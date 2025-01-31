‘Today’ Fans Fear Changes Coming After Hoda Kotb’s Exit, But Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin Have Responded

After Hoda Kotb announced she’d be retiring from Today at the start of the new year, it was hard to imagine anyone taking her place after so many years. Craig Melvin, who is no stranger to the morning show, officially replaced her as co-anchor, but fans still have their doubts, of course, even with Melvin being a frequent flyer. Luckily, viewers won’t have to worry about any changes, according to Melvin and Savannah Guthrie.

Today entered its post-Kotb era on Jan. 13, and not much has changed. “People kind of know and expect what we give them every day,” Melvin said in an interview via Variety earlier this month ahead of his debut. “We would be silly to tinker with that too much.” Guthrie added, “We are really hoping that it is a seamless transition,” noting that Kotb will “still be a part of the family. People will see her,” but “Craig has been there every single day, and our viewers know him and our crew knows him.”

TODAY — Pictured: Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie on Thursday, March 7, 2024 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

In 2015, Melvin joined Weekend Today as a co-anchor before becoming a news anchor on Today in 2018. That same year, he became the host of Today Third Hour. Now that he’s co-anchor with Guthrie, viewers knowing him and being used to him probably helps. There was speculation as to who could replace Kotb when she made her announcement last year, and Melvin certainly seems right.

The only somewhat big change that has taken place following Hoda Kotb’s departure is the fourth hour show. She used to host Today with Hoda and Jenna with Jenna Bush Hager, but now Bush Hager hosts Today with Jenna and Friends. The former First Daughter has been welcoming numerous celebrity guest hosts, including Kelsea Ballerini, Scarlett Johansson, and Keke Palmer, and will probably keep rotating until she eventually lands on a permanent co-host.

Monday will mark three weeks without Kotb, and so far, Today has been doing just fine, even it is still hard to get used to without her. The format and conversation hasn’t changed, which is a good thing, and it’s not like viewers have to see the anchors try to have seamless chemistry since they already do. Plus, there’s always a chance that Kotb could make a special surprise appearance on Today in the near future, but for now, she’s probably enjoying spending more time with her family.