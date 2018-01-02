‘Today’ Co-Hosts Congratulate Hoda Kotb on Being Named Show’s Co-Anchor

TV Shows

Today co-hosts are taking to Twitter to congratulate Hoda Kotb on being named Today co-anchor.

Following the announcement Tuesday morning by NBC Chairman Andy Lack that Kotb, who had been acting as Today co-host for weeks, would be replacing Matt Lauer, the 53-year-old’s fellow co-hosts took to social media to congratulate the new co-anchor.

“Congrats @hodakotb! We love you and are thrilled for you!” Natalie Morales, Today West Coast anchor, wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning shortly after the announcement of Kotb’s new position had been announced.

Weather anchor Al Roker also congratulated Kotb.

“Congrats @hodakotb on your well deserved promotion! We love you!” Orange Room host Carson Daly wrote, using the hashtag #SavannahHodaTODAY.

Self-proclaimed Hoda sidekick, Kathie Lee Gifford, also congratulated her friend, writing “Congratulations to my friend @HodaKotb on the announcement of her taking over that prime seat next to @SavannahGuthrie in the mornings!”

A part of the NBC team since 1998, Kotb will be joining Guthrie during the 7-9 a.m. hours of Today, along with weather anchor Al Roker and Orange Room host Carson Daly. The 53-year-old will also continue co-hosting the 10 a.m. hour of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford.

News of Kotb moving to co-anchor comes in the wake of the termination of long-time Today anchor Matt Lauer, who faces multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. The disgraced anchor, who may be facing divorce from his wife, has maintained a low profile since the accusations.

