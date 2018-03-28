‘Game of Thrones’ Might Lose Tobias Menzies for Season 8

Warning! Potential Game of Thrones spoilers are ahead!

Tobias Menzies, the actor best known for portraying Lord Edmure Tully on HBO‘s Game of Thrones, recently told Digital Spy that he’s not sure whether he’ll be appearing in the upcoming final season.

Menzies, who’s also a current cast member of AMC’s The Terror and Starz’s Outlander, said he doesn’t know the fate of the hot-headed lord of Riverrun. The Stark childrens’ uncle was last seen imprisoned by Jaime Lannister as he attempted to gain control of Riverrun in season 6. He was then returned to the custody of Walder Frey, who was murdered in the beginning of season 7 by Arya Stark, along with the rest of his family.

That leaves Edmure’s fate unclear. Some fans wonder if he remains imprisoned under the Frey’s castle stronghold at The Crossing, with no one there to let him out. Others assume that he is being held at Casterly Rock, just as he is in the current continuity of the books. For Menzies, everything is up in the air.

“The honest answer is, I have no idea,” the actor admitted. “He’s obviously somewhere in a prison, he’s still around alive somewhere. They’re pretty stingy with their information and I’ve not heard anything from them.”

“I feel like they have so many stories to tie up, whether that’s a story they’ll want to go back to, I don’t know,” he said.

The show is now well ahead of the novels that it is based on, so few clues are available there. Game of Thrones has also diverged wildly from the plot of A Song of Ice and Fire, so there’s no guarantee that the two will hold the same fate for Edmure Tully.

Game of Thrones is expected to return at some point in 2019, though an exact date has not been set yet. The final season will consist of only six episodes, though each one will reportedly cost $15 million. The exorbitant budget, plus the trend established last season where many episodes ran well over an hour, has many fans wondering if the final “season” won’t be more like a series of six movies.

The show has been filming for some time now, and most of the main cast has had a chance to read all of the scripts. If the producers planned on bringing Menzies back to reprise his role as Edmure Tully, it would be extremely late in the game to inform him now. The actor has several other shows on his plate, though he told reporters he would love to be there for the final season of Game of Thrones.