Major TNT Show Canceled Despite Being Previously Renewed

Snowpiercer, the last remaining original scripted drama at TNT, has been canceled. The post-apocalyptic drama was canceled on Jan. 13, even though it had already been renewed for a fourth and final season. The decision comes as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to take tax write-offs on content. Tomorrow Studios, which produces the series, will shop the new season to other outlets, hoping to expand the franchise.

"We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of Snowpiercer," a TNT spokesperson told Deadline. "This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors, and crew who brought Snowpiercer's extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects."

(Photo: Robert Falconer/TNT)

Snowpiercer is based on the 2013 action movie directed by Bong Joon-ho, which in turn is based on the French comic series by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette. Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson developed the series. Snowpiercer had been in development for years before it finally debuted in May 2020. The Season 3 finale, which serves as the series finale until Tomorrow Studios finds a new home for the series, aired in March 2022. Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs led the ensemble cast

"We love Snowpiercer and believe season four completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare. We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise," Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein, CEO/Partner, and Becky Clements, President/Partner, added Friday. "We hope to find the perfect partner shortly and finish a great ride with the final season."

TBS and TNT have been hit particularly hard as Warner Bros. Discovery seeks to cut costs. Almost all original content on both networks has been canceled. In July 2022, Nasim Pedrad's Chad was canceled hours before Season 2 was set to debut on TBS. Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and the reality dating series The Big D were also canceled on TBS. WBD also canceled J.J. Abrams' high-budget series Demimonde, and the almost-completed DC Comics movie Batgirl. It also canceled HBO Max's Minx, even though Season 2 was almost complete. (Chad was rescued by The Roku Channel. Minx Season 2 will air on Starz.)