'Tiny Toons' Reboot Recasts Voices of All Main Characters

Warner Bros. is reviving the Tiny Toons in a new show premiering this fall, and all of the main characters have been recast. The company announced Tiny Toons Looniversity on Thursday, complete with the full lineup of voice actors. While some of the recurring characters will be played by the same actors as the original series, the Tiny Toons themselves have all new voices.

Tiny Toons Looniversity features the same characters as Tiny Toon Adventures, which aired from 1990 to 1992. However, this time around the cast features Eric Bauza as Buster Bunny, Ashleigh Hairston as Babs Bunny, Tessa Netting as Sweetie Bird and David Errigo Jr. as Hamton J Pig and Plucky Duck. According to Warner Bros., the series will be a half-hour animated comedy following the next generation of Looney Tunes characters studying at Acme Looniversity to learn "higher hijinx." It premieres this fall on Cartoon Network and Max.

The teachers at this fictional school will be the older, more familiar Looney Tunes characters, and many of them will be played by familiar voices. Jeff Bergman returns as Bugs Bunny along with Bob Bergen as Porky Pig, Candi Milo as Dean Granny and Cree Summer as Elmyra. Meanwhile, Bergman will also voice Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn while Milo will voice Witch Hazel. Franchise alum Fred Tatasciore will voice Tax and Yosemite Sam, while Bauza will voice Daffy Duck and Gossamer.

Tiny Toon Adventures was a relatively short but beloved experiment for the Looney Tunes franchise, with 98 episodes premiering in just over two years. It was the first animated series produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, and it aired on CBS at first before finishing its run on Fox Kids. According to a report by The L.A. Times, one of the main reasons it was canceled was its similarity to the Animaniacs.

The Tiny Toon characters will be refreshing reintroduction for many fans. Buster and Babs Bunny are fraternal twins and exemplary students – at least when it comes to cartoon education – while Hampton J. Pig is a timid teacher's pet. Plucky Duck is competitive and haughty, but occasionally his ambitions pay off. Finally, Sweetie Bird is rebellious and a die-hard friend, and it sounds like the revival will double down on those traits.

There's no official release date for Tiny Toons Looniversity just yet, but it will reportedly premiere this fall on Cartoon Network and the Max streaming app. Right now, Tiny Toon Adventures is not available to stream on any subscription services, but it is available to buy or rent on most digital stores.