Tina Fey Reacts to ‘Golden Girls’ Reboot Rumors

Tina Fey is speaking out about the fake Golden Girls reboot.

The 30 Rock star was previously included on a poster for a new Golden Girls series alongside Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Lisa Kudrow.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The now-deleted Facebook post duped people into believing that a new series was coming to Disney+, and plenty of fans were upset over it. Fey finally reacted to the poster while speaking with Entertainment Tonight after it was brought up. “Oh, this. I did now about this,” Fey said. “I like that this was fooling people. Like, why would we ever take a picture where Amy and Lisa Kudrow are in costume, but we’re not?”

The original Golden Girls ran for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992 and starred Bea Arthur as Dorothy, Betty White as Rose, Rue McClanahan as Blanche, and Estelle Getty as Sophia. The series centered on the four who share a home in Miami. To this day, it remains a favorite and a phenomenon. When it was believed that a reboot was happening, many were understandably upset, regardless of who could have been attached.

While Fey will not be starring in a Golden Girls, she is working on a new show. It was previously reported that she will be reuniting with 30 Rock co-star Tracy Morgan for a new NBC comedy pilot. Morgan will be starring in the series, and the two will serve as executive producers alongside 30 Rock alums Robert Carlock and Sam Means, who co-wrote the pilot. It’s not Golden Girls nor 30 Rock, but it is something. And it probably won’t make fans that angry. As of now, the series has not been ordered, but nothing is off the table just yet.

Whether or not a Golden Girls reboot will ever happen in the future is unknown, but considering how people reacted over a fake poster, it can be assumed they won’t be very happy if it ever comes to fruition. At the very least, Hulu’s new comedy Mid-Century Modern has been getting compared to The Golden Girls and stars Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane, Nathan Lee Graham, and the late Linda Lavin.

All seasons of The Golden Girls are streaming on Hulu and Disney+. If a reboot ever happens in the future, it surely would not be able to match the original.