‘Timeless’ Series Finale Premiere Date Released

This holiday season NBC is gifting Clockblockers with the Timeless two-part series finale movie.

In a series of tweets Thursday, the Timeless writers officially announced the loose premiere date for the two-part series finale movie set to wrap up the fan-favorite series following its June cancellation at the peacock network.

The first hour of the two-hour series finale movie will be written by Lauren Greer, who also penned the season 2 episode “The Day Reagan Was Shot,” while the second hour will be written by “Stranded” and “The Red Scare” episodes writer Arika Lisanne Mittman. John Showalter, who has directed four previous Timeless episodes, will return to direct the series finale.

The entire cast of the twice-canceled time-traveling drama will be reprising their roles for the film, including Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey, and Claudia Doumit.

“We can’t wait to take all you #ClockBlockers on this incredible journey,” the writers wrote in a subsequent tweet. “We’re getting to make these two hours because of you. Thanks!”

The sophomore series had originally been canceled after its debut season due to lackluster ratings, but after fan outcry NBC announced that the series had been resurrected for a 10-episode second season. In June, however, NBC announced that after a lengthy decision-making process, it had decided not to renew Timeless for a third season.

The announcement caused a wave of upset among fans, who aptly dubbed themselves Clockblockers, and an immediate push to get the series renewed was launched. Fans even went as far as flying a helicopter over San Diego Comic Con in July with a banner reading “You guys want to get Rufus back, or what? #SaveTimeless.”

Fans’ fervent support was head by NBC, who during that same month announced that it would give the series closure with a two-hour series finale movie.

“While we wish we could’ve made another dozen seasons of Timeless, this is the next best thing,” executive producers Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke said in a joint statement at the time, according to TV Line. “We’re thrilled to take the Lifeboat out for one last spin and bring closure to our story. The studio, network, cast and crew are all doing this for one reason only: the fans. Because they deserve it. Because the fans made this happen and we thank them for their passion, support and helicopters. So? You guys want to get Rufus back or what?”

The Timeless series finale movie will air sometime this December, with production slated to start in October.