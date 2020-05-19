Tim Allen Reacts to 'Last Man Standing' Getting Season 9 Renewal

✖

Fox officially renewed Last Man Standing for Season 9 on Tuesday, as The Hollywood Reporter noted. Following the show's renewal, star Tim Allen released a statement on Twitter about the good news. The actor kept his message brief, but it still prompted a great amount of engagement from his many followers.

On Twitter, Allen shared the news with his fans. He wrote that Fox has officially renewed his comedy for Season 9 as of Tuesday. The actor started off his statement by announcing that he had some "good news," and his fans definitely agreed with that sentiment. As of right now, Allen's post has already garnered over 14,000 likes. Additionally, his tweet prompted many responses from fans, including one who wrote, "This is the greatest news I've heard in months! You have no idea how happy this makes me. I NEED my @LastManStanding."

Good news. Today Fox announced Last Man Standing is on for season 9!!!! — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 19, 2020

While Fox renewed Last Man Standing for Season 9, fans likely won't get to see the show's next season until sometime in 2021. Last Man Standing, like the network's other live-action fare, is not included on Fox's fall schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to THR, Last Man Standing and fellow Fox program The Resident were both renewed by the network for additional seasons. Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn spoke out about these renewals and issued his gratitude to the teams behind them. He said, "The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of Fox, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season. We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television."

In light of these recent renewals, Fox has now given decisions regarding the fates of all of their original, live-action shows with the exception of Outmatched and Prodigal Son, which are still awaiting word on their futures. Last Man Standing and The Resident join other Fox programs that have already been renewed, with the other shows being Call Me Kat (a new series for the network), 9-1-1, and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Like Last Man Standing, all of these shows are expected to return sometime in 2021 after the midseason break. In the meantime, the network will reportedly rely heavily on its animated programming as well as on game shows and live events.