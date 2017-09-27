Tim Allen Gets Fiery About ‘Last Man Standing’ Cancellation

ABC shocked sitcom audiences this spring when the network announced that Last Man Standing, one of the top Friday night TV series, was being canceled after six seasons on the air. Network executives claimed that it was for budgetary reasons but the fans, along with star Tim Allen, believe that there was a political reason behind the decision.

Allen is outspoken about being conservative, and his character on the show was very much the same. While chatting on Norm Macdonald Live this week, Allen said that those beliefs had to have influenced ABC‘s decision.

“I always wanted Last Man Standing to be like [All in the Family’s] Archie Bunker,” Allen said. “Archie Bunker pushed boundaries, but Carroll O’Connor was not that guy at all. I am a version of that guy. But there is nothing more dangerous, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative character. He is mitigated on the show by a family of women who had a difference of opinions, but [Mike Baxter] was a likeable guy and a principled guy about work and ethics and all this stuff, I think.”

At one point, Allen called out the network for the cancellation.

“I have no idea why they did what they did,” he said. “You couldn’t have handled it worse.”

According to the star, the facts about the show back up his ideas about the untimely decision. He noted that the sitcom was doing extremely well, and it could have continued to bring success to ABC as they launched new shows.

“Second biggest show, [ABC] hadn’t won a Friday night in 15 years. They put us out to pasture on Friday and we won Friday. Big night for us. Big night for them. I would have put Roseanne after us. Use us to just launch shows, if nothing else,” Allen added.

CMT was in talks to continue Last Man Standing, but the venture also proved too expensive for them.