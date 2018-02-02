Thursday’s TV Ratings: ‘The Good Place’ Finale Holds Steady

The Good Place wrapped up its second season to steady numbers, while Olivia Pope’s intervention on Scandal saw highest ratings since the premiere.

The NBC drama closed out with 3.2 million viewers and a 1.1 in the 18-49 demo, the same as the previous episode and the shocking season one finale.

According to Hollywood Reporter, fellow NBC comedy A.P. Bio premiered soft to a 0.9 — a tad above Great News’ season average of 0.7 — and 3.2 million viewers. Superstore (3.5 mil/1.1), Will & Grace (4.1 mil/1.2) and Chicago Fire (5.6 mil/1.0) each dipped a tenth but held steady.

On ABC, Scandal drew 5.6 million viewers and a 1.4 rating with the episode showing Olivia Pope’s friends trying to get the political fixer-turned president chief of staff to stop abusing her power, ticking up on both counts and having its largest audience since March 2017, while tying its season high in the demo, according to TVLine.

Grey’s Anatomy, which offered a Miranda Bailey-centered episode dealing with cardiac health scares for women, hit another one-year audience high with 8.85 million viewers and held steady in the demo with a 2.3. How to Get Away With Murder held steady with 3.7 million viewers and a 1.0.

Over on CBS, The Big Bang Theory and its spinoff Young Sheldon, which gave viewers the origin story for the iconic song “Soft Kitty,” were steady with a 2.8 and 2.3 in the demo respectively, as was Mom, Life in Pieces and SWAT. On Fox, The Four-Battle for Stardom dipped in viewers with 3.4 million but held steady in the demo with a 1.1, despite judge Charlie Walk’s exit amid sexual misconduct allegations.

On The CW, Supernatural was steady in the demo with a 0.6 but dipped to its lowest, non-Thanksgiving audience of the season with 1.69 million viewers. Arrow was also steady in the demo with a 0.4 but dipped to its lowest non-Thanksgiving audience ever.

Overall, CBS won the night with a 1.7 rating and 9.3 million total viewers. ABC came in second with a 1.6 rating and 6 million viewers. Fox landed third in the demo but fourth in viewers with a 1.3 and 3.7 million viewers, and NBC landed fourth in the demo and third in viewership with a 1.0 rating and 4.2 million viewers.