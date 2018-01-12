Thursday’s TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Tops Again

CBS ended Thursday night with a bang thanks to The Big Bang Theory.

The sitcom, which consistently pulls top numbers for not only its timeslot but also Thursday night, aired to 15.7 million viewers and a 3.0. Following that stellar lead-in was Young Sheldon (14 mil/2.5), Mom (9.5 mil/1.6), and Life in Pieces (7.1 mil/1.2), which each dipped slightly from last week’s ratings, while S.W.A.T. (6.3 mil/1.1) held steady.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meanwhile, the heat of Chicago Fire dulled as Thursday night TV ratings began rolling in. The NBC drama, which follows firefighters, rescue squads, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51, drew in a total of 5.2 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating. Those measurements, which are down 13% and two tenths, mark series lows.

Meanwhile, Will and Grace (4.1 mil/1.1) didn’t fare much better. Airing at the 9 o’clock hour, the sitcom slipped 16% and 21% to a second consecutive week of series lows. Superstore (3.9 mil/1.1), The Good Place (3.1 mil/1.0), and Great News (2.4 mil/0.6) were all even.

Putting up the tough competition was ABC‘s two-hour special Truth & Lies: The Tonya Harding Story. The broadcast brought in 6.6 million total viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. Not only did it win the demo rating for that time slot of the night, but it also marked ABC’s best Thursdays-at-10 numbers in a year.

On Fox, the first new episode of singing competition The Four was down in both measures from its debut, drawing in 3.1 million viewers and a 0.9. The competition’s second episode grabbed 3.5 million viewers and a 1.1, building slightly on its lead-in.

The CW’s coverage of the 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards drew 1.27 million total viewers and a 0.3.