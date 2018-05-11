Three Major ‘Chicago Fire’ Cast Members Could Leave Series

NBC recently renewed Chicago Fire for a seventh season, but it’s possible that three major cast members could leave the series.

The five original remaining cast members of th show are Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, Monica Raymund and David Eigenberg.

Each of them initially signed six-year contracts that were scheduled to expire at the end of the current season.

According to Deadline, Spencer and Kinney have been approached about new contract deals, but Walker, Raymund or Eigenberg have reportedly not been approached about new contracts.

The outlet adds that with a season seven approval being official, negotiations could begin soon, but the upcoming sixth season finale is reportedly a cliff hanger that involves Raymund’s character that could go either way at this point.

In a recent interview with Fansided, Spencer opened up about the relationship between his character, Matthew Casey, and Raymund’s Paramedic in charge/Firefighter candidate Gabriela “Gabby” Dawson.

“They definitely love each other,” Spencer said. “I think it’s just the tension between two personalities and directions they’re going in their relationship, which is normal. [Dawson]’s rash sometimes. She has a big heart, but she might be overstepping her boundaries between professional and personal. So it just looks like she’s going down the same road with this Bria girl.”

“I think they hold each other in check,” he continued. “They’re both supportive of each other. Obviously they’re trying to keep each other alive but they’re not going to stop each other following their passion. Sometimes she’s going to be in danger, sometimes I’m going to be in danger. It’s part of the job.”

“It’s good because it’s a two-way street. It’s not just the man running off to battle; she runs off to battle too, which is what it’s like in real life. Paramedics are out there on the streets and it can be dangerous. Firefighting is inherently a dangerous occupation. But they really do love each other,” Spencer added.

Spencer went on to talk about what it’s like working with Kinney, saying, “Over time, we’ve worked together much better than we used to. We’re more of a unit, having years of experience.”

“He’s just a really natural actor. He’s very honest, he follows his instincts, doesn’t overplay stuff,” he continued. “I think you get a good sense of who Taylor is through Severide. They’re not the same [person], but you sort of get the dry, ironic thing…I really like working with him.”

“He’s really fun to work with and we have a good chemistry, because we’re quite different, but we have a good connection,” Spencer concluded.