Sterling K. Brown Reveals When Viewers Will See Jack’s Death on ‘This Is Us’

This Is Us fans have known since the show’s early days that Pearson family patriarch Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) wouldn’t make it to the show’s present-day storyline, but viewers have finally gotten confirmation regarding when they’ll find out what happened to Jack.

Series star Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall Pearson, told Ryan Seacrest at the Golden Globes on Sunday that Jack’s death will be revealed before the end of the show’s second season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Before this season is over we will see how Jack Pearson dies,” Brown said E! News’ Golden Globes pre-show. “I won’t say too much more about it, but there’s only eight episodes, so it will happen soon.”

Also at the Globes, Brown took home a win for his performance on the show, winning Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama and becoming the first black actor to win in the category.

Fans have been coming up with theories about how Jack will die since the news was revealed in Season 1, with many placing Jack’s alcoholism as a major factor. The series has also hinted that a fire may have had something to do with Jack’s death.

Brown also noted that when the show returns, viewers will see Randall deal with his brother Kevin (Justin Hartley) after Kevin was caught drunk driving with Randall’s daughter in the car.

Th show returns on Jan. 9, so it’s only a matter of time until fans finally find out how Jack, unfortunately, passes away.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC