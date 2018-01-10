‘This Is Us’ Referenced ‘Star Wars’ During Spring Premiere

This Is Us took a detour to a galaxy far, far away on Tuesday night’s spring premiere when Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan) dished out a lengthy Star Wars metaphor.

Toby is with Miguel Rivas (Jon Huertas) and Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson) as they all wait for their partners to hash out familial issues in therapy. They’re all talking about how they each feel like they can’t talk about certain issues with their partners, specifically memories of late Pearson patriarch Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

Tobey then dishes into a drunken Star Wars reference to explain how they’re “outside” the core family.

“When I was a kid, I was obsessed with Star Wars,” Toby says. “I loved that it was this huge story with a bunch of people coming together to fight these giant wars. But when you break it down, it’s really just about a few people on the inside who know what’s up.”

He continues, “Luke, Vader, Leia, Obi-Wan; they were on the inside. They’re having lightsaber battles on bridges, and they’re talking about big stuff. And everybody else is pretty much Chewbacca.”

Beth says, “So in this story, the three of us are Chewbacca?”

Tobey replies, “If the Chewy fits, Beth.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC