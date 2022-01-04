‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Teases Final Season Will Give Fans ‘Some Closure’

This Is Us Season 6 debuts Tuesday night, and series star Chrissy Metz is teasing that the finale season will give fans “some closure,” which they’re definitely hoping for. Speaking to Page Six on the red carpet for the This Is Us Season 6 premiere, Metz offered her thoughts on how the show will wrap up. “I do think [fans] will find some closure and some contentment with what transpires and how [creator] Dan Fogelman wraps everything up,” she said. Spoilers below for This Is Us Season 5.

Metz also joked, “Ain’t nobody mentally prepared [to say goodbye]. You can’t be!” She added, “I personally cannot be mentally prepared for something that’s completely changed my life in ways that I never, ever, ever thought it would.” Regarding her own character, Kate Pearson, Metz explained that there were definitely going to be some interesting developments, following the shocking Season 5 reveal that she and Toby (Chris Sullivan) have split. “Oh, [Kate’s] gonna have a season! I think that’s what’s so amazing, is the way that they both have impacted each other’s lives. You keep that with you forever. You’re forever changed by moments and memories and people.”

https://twitter.com/NBCThisisUs/status/1478365604838928385?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

She continued, “So, I think they’ll always be in each other’s lives and always respect and love each other. But the unraveling, it’s going to be hard, and I think people are going to understand that nobody’s right, nobody’s wrong. It’s like, you either grow together, or you grow apart.” Kate is now set to marry for the second time, after falling in love with coworker Phillip (Chris Geere).

As for how Toby is handling things, Sullivan said, “We’re all going to be all right.” He added, “Life hurts 50 percent of the time. And I think when we’re hurting, we forget that life is excellent the other 50 percent of the time. And then when it’s excellent, we kind of think it’s never going to hurt again, and then when it hurts again, we’re disappointed. But this is the way it goes.” He continued, “Toby’s going to be fine. It’s going to hurt, but he’s going to be fine. This Is Us Season 6 premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Fans can catch up on Seasons 1-5 on Hulu.