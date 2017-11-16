‘This Is Us’ Stars Talk About the ‘Shame’ Behind Kate’s Tragedy

This Is Us found a new way to leave audiences in tears this week, with the news that Kate (Chrissy Metz) lost her baby. Next week’s episode will show Kate dealing with the tragedy, which will also bring the topic of miscarriage to primetime TV.

“One in five women will experience miscarriage, sometimes even multiple miscarriages, and these are things we don’t talk about,” Chrissy Metz told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday. “There is so much shame around them and you feel like you are inadequate or [it was] something you did, it was your fault. But it’s actually very natural.”

Chris Sullivan, who plays Kate’s fiancé Toby, agreed that miscarriage is a difficult topic, but one that needs to be talked about more.

“I think a lot of people go through that and it’s a difficult thing,” Sullivan said. “It’s a shameful thing. There are a lot of really complicated emotions involved with something like that. I think we do a very delicate job and a very respectful job of having that conversation.”

Metz also defended the miscarriage storyline on Twitter, adding that it’s a discussion that needs to happen.

“It’s devastating, I know, but ThisIsUsWriters take us on the journey of despair to express an important story line and situation we are often too afraid to discuss,” she wrote.

Dan Fogelman, who created This Is Us, also told fans on Twitter that he’s trying to show the Pearsons as real people with real issues. He also teased the Nov. 21 episode, “Number Two.”

“We didn’t want it to happen to them,” Fogelman wrote. “But we’re trying to capture real life, and it happens. A lot. Next week is a difficult, ultimately life-affirming ep about love & family. We hope you’ll watch it & talk about it – not enough people do.”

Sadly, this isn’t the first time the Peason family has been dealt with a tragedy. When The “Big Three” were born, one of the triplets died, which is why Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) adopted Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Jack’s death has also been a central part of the show. We’ve also seen Kevin (Justin Heartley) deal with addiction.

New episodes of This Is Us air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.