‘This Is Us’: Secrets Come to Light as Kevin Arrives in Vietnam

This Is Us revisited Jack’s time in Vietnam — and his trip to Los Angeles with Rebecca — as Kevin and Zoe uncovered truths during their first day in the country.

The NBC drama series picked up right where the previous Vietnam-themed episode kicked off in the past, also showing Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Zoe (Melanie Liburd) arriving to the country to uncover more about his father Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) past (shown in flashbacks).

Videos by PopCulture.com

After reuniting with Nicky (Michael Angarano) and seeing how bad he’s doing after getting penalized with an Article 15 accusation, Jack advocates for him to his commanding officer and asks him to let him transfer to his base, but he rejects his request at first.

In the present time, Kevin is pushing Zoe to open up more about her past and her family but is distracted when he notices a woman wearing the same bracelet he got from his father, belonging to the mystery woman. The woman reveals she got it at a souvenir shop at the entrance of a market. He walks toward it and finds dozens of bracelets like his.

The episode also showed Jack and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) big road trip to Los Angeles, where the couple first bonded and fell in love. Rebecca also sees when Jack has a night terror, and she tries to get him to talk about it.

“I don’t really remember my dreams much,” Jack says, and he stops her when she tries to ask further.

Back in the Vietnam timeline, Jack walks around the village and tries to ask a man how to head to the river. The man, who calls himself Bao, asks him for money for a ride back to his base.

In the present, Kevin is disappointed about the realization he might not find some epic story related to his necklace. He and Zoe then disagree about how she won’t tell him anything about her relationship with her father and she says she doesn’t feel well and throws up.

Vietnam Jack and Bao stop at another town and he tells him to wait outside, he doesn’t listen however and sees as Bao supplies some villagers with supplies to make homemade bombs.

As Rebecca meets with a record label in Los Angeles, Jack heads to see the parents of a soldier who died while under his command and he claims responsibility for his death.

Bao drives Jack as close as he can, and Jack asks him if he’s with the bad guys. He says “sometimes.”

In Los Angeles, Jack admits to the parents that he doesn’t remember too well what happened but that he recalls Roger’s energy. The show then goes to the night he remembers and shows how when the soldiers were relaxing, Roger stepped on a hidden bomb and died instantly. He tells his parents that he is sorry for letting his guard down.

“It wasn’t your fault son,” Roger’s dad tells Jack.

In present time, Kevin arrives at the hotel with supplies for Zoe to get better and he opens up about his feelings. He tells Zoe he wants to be able to tell her everything, and that he wants to do the same, but if it that’s not something she can do it’s ok because he’s falling in love with her.

Zoe reveals to Kevin that her father sexually abused her as a child, and that he reaches out to her every once in a while trying to make amends. She also admits she is also falling in love with him, and that she refuses to let the memory of what happened to her ruin their blossoming relationship.

In Vietnam, Jack is startled at night by a woman — the woman wearing the bracelet — showing how the two first saw each other before she runs away. Then, as Jack continues work on his base, Nicky and his commanding officer arrives and tell him he has two weeks to help his brother.

“You should’ve left me to rot,” Nicky says, as Jack in L.A. seems to relive what happened to his brother.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.