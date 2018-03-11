‘This Is Us’ Photos Show New Season Finale Details

NBC has just released a series of photos from This Is Us‘ season 2 finale, and there is a lot to learn about the episode from them.

The episode, which will air on Tuesday night, sees the Pearson family gathering to celebrate Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) and Toby Damon’s (Chris Sullivan) wedding. Through the batch of just-released shots, fans can gather what some of the characters will be up in the day leading up to the nuptials.

Scroll through to see some of the photos.

Madison Meets the Pearsons

One of the lighter beats of the episode is set to be Madison’s (Caitlin Thompson) first encounter with the bulk of the Pearson family, as previewed in this shot.

While she has grown close to the bride-to-be, it will be interesting to see how Pearson brothers Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) deal with her bubbly demeanor.

Last Minute Gift

Before Kate and Toby tie the knot, it appears Kate has one final gift for her fiancé. As shown in this shot, Kate seems thrilled to give the small package to Toby, but he appears to be a visibly uncertain.

A Serious Conversation

While the couple seems brighter in the previous shot, this next photo does not seem so positive.

As the couple stands on the bridge, they seem to be involved in a serious conversation. There’s no clear reason the couple would be arguing, but it probably has something to with one of two options: cold feet about the wedding or Kate’s stress about her father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) not being there to see the day.

Randall and Beth Tension

Kate and Toby are not the only Pearson family couple dealing with tension. Randall and his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) are shown in their kitchen during a heated debate. It most likely stems from their recent welcoming of Déjà back into their home.

Gift Bags

As Randall and Beth argue, a counter full of wedding decorations and favors sit on the counter.

While that surely must be an taxing task for the couple to take on, they probably agreed to take care of it in order to take pressure off of Kate. As previously mentioned, she is said to be upset about Jack’s absence and everyone is trying their best to take her mind off of things.

Randall Kevin Tension

There also seems to be a bit of beef between brothers.

As shown above, Randall and Kevin seem to be irritated at each other as they unload some favors. It could possibly stem from some of the past issues between siblings that surfaced during the previous episodes.

Kate mentioned that her and Randall grew close in the wake of Jack’s death because Kevin got distant. It seems odd for them to begin to start down that road without mentioning it at some point in the season finale.

Déjà

Despite being absent from the episode preview, Randall and Beth’s foster daughter Déjà is definitely part of the season 2 finale.

She appears to be alone and sad, most likely due to her mother abandoning her at the end of the previous episode. She might also feel left out of the festivities, being as the Pearsons are all occupied with making sure Kate’s wedding goes off without a hitch.

Madison as a Bridesmaid?

While there has not been an official word just yet, Madison seems poised to be a bridesmaid in the wedding. As shown, she appears to be holding a bagged dress. While it could just be some normal wedding attire, but Kate does not have many others who could fill a bridesmaid role.

Ka-Toby

One of the smaller details in the photos is the couple’s embrace of their nickname they came up with earlier this season: Ka-Toby. The couple name is seen on the artsy favors as well as on some decorations in a previous shot.