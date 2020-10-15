'This Is Us' Season 5 Trailer Is Here

✖

The Pearsons are back, and NBC is giving This Is Us fans a sneak peek of the upcoming Season 5 less than two weeks before the Oct. 27 premiere. With filming beginning just a few weeks back amid the coronavirus pandemic, there wasn't much to see in the first trailer, but certainly enough to let fans know they're in for a wild ride when it comes to the tear-jerking drama.

The trailer begins with a number of family shots, as Mandy Moore's Rebecca tells Hannah Zelle's teenage Kate, "I think it's time we start a new chapter." Sterling K. Brown can also be seen celebrating his 40th birthday with wife Beth, played by Susan Kelechi Watson, and the rest of his family. Justin Hartley's Kevin is seen walking to his car wearing a face mask, showing that the Pearsons will be tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the show, as previously confirmed by show creator Dan Fogelman.

The Pearsons are ready for a new beginning. pic.twitter.com/cHPAOWo1rs — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) October 14, 2020

Kevin is then seen in bed with Caitlin Thompson's Madison, rubbing her pregnant belly after learning in the Season 4 finale that she was carrying his two babies. The trailer then ends with a shot of Chrissy Metz's Kate, Kevin, and Madison cracking up on the couch at the cabin before Kevin answers the door to see Randall standing there. Fans will remember the brutal Kevin and Randall fight during the Season 4 finale, and it's clear the two haven't forgotten either.

"The worst thing that happened to me was the day they brought you home," Kevin tells Randall.

The decision to tackle the coronavirus pandemic was a difficult one, Fogelman told Entertainment Weekly in August. "It's a really huge challenge for us," he said. "I keep saying, 'As if juggling this show with 18,000 timelines and characters isn’t hard enough.' It really is a complicated question. It's been complicated for all shows. I can't tell you the amount of debate that has gone into everything from our show existing in a world that corona has not happened, like many shows are going to choose to do, to making the entire first nine episodes all happening during a quarantine period in our off-season. We've been all over the map. I think we have a plan that splits the balance.... But you know, we're fluid writers. We have the ability to adjust as needed." This Is Us kicks off its two-hour Season 5 premiere Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. For more on This Is Us from PopCulture, click here.