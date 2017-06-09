‘This Is Us’ Creator Reveals A ‘Big Challenge’ For Season 2

This Is Us was one of the biggest shows on TV last season, and it’s getting even more traction heading into the fall. According to creator Dan Fogelman, the new installment will be even more challenging than the first.

While speaking with The Wrap, Fogelman talked a bit about what fans can expect from the new episodes this year. Obviously, every fan wants to know what happened to Jack, and the creator has said that we will. However, he also said that will come with an emotional price, thus creating a difficult situation for the producers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s very heavy,” he said regarding the new season. “Our big challenge is also keeping it fun. Obviously, there’s a potential death at the center of the season, which naturally makes things sad.”

Fogelman went to talk about the emotions surrounding the show.

“I think part of the thing people are talking about [with] the emotion of the show, it’s not always sad emotion. It’s an uplifting emotion — it’s a cry that makes you smile. We want to make sure the show also remains fun and funny.”

When This Is Us returns this fall, fans can expect to have the same kind of emotional responses that they did in season one. There will be laughs, and there will most definitely be tears.

C’mon, do you really expect to watch Jack’s death unfold and not be completely devastated?

Up Next: Major TV Stars Departing In 2017