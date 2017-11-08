Fans Are Freaking out Over ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Premiere

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 premiere of This Is Us! Continue reading at your own risk…

This Is Us fans have been waiting months for the hit show’s return and the season premiere did not disappoint.

The first season ended with a huge fight between Jack and Rebecca, with Jack moving out of the family home for the time being.

The show picked up the morning after the blow out with Rebecca picking her three kids up from a sleepover. The family then discusses what will happen over the next few weeks. But the major news came when Jack’s death was brought up in the episode.

Earlier in the episode, it was revealed that Jack’s death came not long after the big fight. The kids were 17 years old at the time.

As Kate is at a vocal audition, Toby and Kevin sit in the lobby and talk. Kevin admits that Kate is the one who told him about his father’s death.

Towards the end of the show, Rebecca went to pick up Jack, who admitted he had been drinking all day, to reconcile their relationship. Shortly after, Rebecca is shown driving in the car alone next to a bag of Jack’s belonging.

Viewers are given some information about Jack’s death when Rebecca pulls up to their home, which had been burned down in a fire.

Needless to say, fans had plenty to react to during the dramatic first episode of season two. Read on to see some of the reactions.

‘This Is Us’ Cast Reacts

“If you have a problem, we’ll fix it together, I need you to get in the car” ??????? @TheMandyMoore @MiloVentimiglia #ThisisUs — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) September 27, 2017

Chrissy Metz tweeted about the sweet moment between Rebecca and Jack that tugged on everyone’s heartstrings.

When Rebecca went to reconcile with Jack, he didn’t want to put the burden of his alcoholism on his family any longer. However, she told him, “If you have a problem, we’ll fix it together, I need you to get in the car.”

The cast didn’t see the final scene until tonight. @TheMandyMoore says “it’s not the full story.” #thisisus — Debra Birnbaum (@debrabirnbaum) September 27, 2017

Apparently the cast of This Is Us did not see the final scene until tonight. Mandy Moore reacted, saying, “It’s not the full story.”

Reactions

Explains why he was cremated ??‍♀️??‍♀️#ThisIsUs — britt ?? (@Its_BritorSweet) September 27, 2017

One fan brilliantly pointed out a key point about Jack’s death. Last season, Kate revealed that her father was cremated. But now that we can suspect that he died in the house fire, the clues are starting to fall into place.

This is us has me so messed up like talk about a plot twist — Bri McNatt (@Bri_McNatt) September 27, 2017

Despite our previous knowledge that This Is Us provides plenty of plot twists, it still doesn’t get any easier to watch them.

Reactions

WHO KNEW IT ONLY TOOK 60 SECONDS TO RIP OUT MY HEART #ThisIsUs — Catherine McParland (@Cat_McParland) September 27, 2017

Why you gotta do that to me, This Is Us? There are not enough tissues for these tears right now ? — Chelsea (@chelsss_6) September 27, 2017

The last two minutes of This Is Us is when things got serious. The series finally gave another major detail in Jack’s passing and fans could not handle it.

I almost made it an entire episode without crying. Jack’s addiction story may be the biggest gut-punch yet. #ThisIsUs — Catherine McParland (@Cat_McParland) September 27, 2017

New Fan Theories

#ThisIsUs i think jack dies running back into house to get the dog after kate askes him to pic.twitter.com/K9VvXq5GTt — mijacfan (@mijacfan777) September 27, 2017

It only took one episode for fans to create all new theories surrounding Jack’s death. Since we now know a fire has something to do with it, Twitter took action providing possible storylines.

One fan predicts “Jack dies running back into house to get the dog after Kate (asks) him to.”

Another fan brought up a good point. How would Rebecca have Jack’s belongings if he died in a fire?

“Makes no sense, they would have burned,” the Twitter user wrote.