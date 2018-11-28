‘This Is Us’ Reveals Gender of Kate and Toby’s Baby

This Is Us revealed a major milestone in Kate and Toby’s high-risk pregnancy during the NBC fall finale, which leaves questions for the bigger twist set to stem from the future child.

During the doctor’s appointment, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) decided to keep the their baby’s gender a surprise until delivery. The doctor also told Kate that it would be better if she stopped driving so much for her job delivering singing telegrams while she was expecting, which left her feeling rather upset at the time.

While on a walk with Madison, Kate reveals that the telegrams are the only ways she relieves her stress abut the high risk pregnancy and she doesn’t want to lose that. Madison suggests that she should try to get a job at a nearby high school teaching music.

Later, Kate is discussing her first experience performing on stage and listing ways that she could help kids, but the interview reaches a setback when the interviewer tells her he can’t hire anyone without a college degree.

She later talks to Toby about feeling disappointed that “eight credits” set her back from a possible job as a choir teacher. Toby tells her she should probably just take some time off from working to put less stress on her baby. Kate then confronts him about the decision not to find out the sex of their baby, honestly saying that they chose to do that because they are scared to get their hopes up about the baby in case it doesn’t work out.

Toby then comes up with a solution and takes Kate to a community college, telling her that before the baby gets there, she should get her degree so she can have more options in her life that she didn’t have before. Kate smiles and agrees to enroll for classes.

At the end of the episode, they find out that they are having a baby boy. The fall finale also shocked fans revealing that the mysterious “her” in the future is the Big Three’s mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and that Jack’s brother Nicky (Michael Angarano) might be alive after all.

The happy news on Kate and Toby’s front come a few weeks after Metz teased that the couple would be facing a parenting twist fans have not seen on television before.

“Toby and Kate are going to have a bit of an unconventional parenting situation,” she told press. “Not unconventional in that people aren’t doing it, but not what I think either of them ever had in mind.”

The actress teased that the storyline would be a challenge to perform but will be an exciting development for the series.

“It’s going to be challenging for me as an actress, which I’m excited about — scared but excited,” she added. “It’s something I don’t think we’ve ever seen, at least not on network television.”

This Is Us returns with new episodes Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.