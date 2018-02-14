‘This Is Us’ Will Not Air Tuesday Due to Winter Olympics Coverage

This Is Us will not air on Tuesday night due to NBC’s ongoing coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The network will instead air a primetime block of figure skating, alpine skiing and snowboarding from the festivities in Pyeongchang, South Korea. There will be not be a new episode or a rerun of a previous This Is Us installment

The hiatus was announced during Feb. 6’s episode, entitled “The Car.” During a promo that aired in the middle of the episode, lead actress Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on the show, revealed a new episode will not air until Feb. 27.

This means that there will be no This Is Us on Feb. 20, either. On that night, NBC will air more Olympic coverage of snowboarding, bobsledding, alpine skiing and figure skating.

This break was expected, but it was the first official reveal of a hiatus to fans.

Despite the expected break, This Is Us fans on Twitter were not ready to go without the show for so long. Fans were getting extra hooked on the show after getting two episodes in one week: Sunday’s Super Bowl episode and Tuesday’s family-car-themed follow-up.

Some took to Twitter to express their disappointment that a new episode was not airing on Tuesday night. Some were bummed out, but others decided to make the best of the situation.

“I’m not sure what I’ll do tonight without an episode of This Is Us,” one fan wrote.

Another regular viewer added, “Not that I don’t miss my NBC shows, but Chicago Med and This Is Us not being on tonight is really gonna help me focus on studying for my patho exam tomorrow.”

The preview that aired at the end of the previous episode teased a look at Toby’s bachelor party, Deja’s return to the Pearson household and flashbacks to Jack’s time in Vietnam.

When there’s not a break, This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Ron Batzdorff