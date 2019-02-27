‘This Is Us’ Not on Tonight, NBC Filling Time Slot With ‘World of Dance’

The tears from Beth’s standalone episode of This Is Us will have to keep fans going for one more week.

The beloved NBC drama series will not air a new episode Tuesday during its regular time slot to make room for the two-hour Season 3 premiere of World of Dance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the season premiere, judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo will see the first round of the competition as the world’s top dance acts from all ages and dance genres enter the arena and face off.

The acts have one chance to showcase their skills and wow the judges and ultimately win a prize of $1 million. Season 3 of the dance competition series also the first installment without host Jenna Dewan Tatum, who left the series after Season 2 to pursue other career opportunities.

Following the special premiere Tuesday, World of Dance will land on its regular Sunday time slot on Sunday, March 3 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the Season 2 premiere of Good Girls at 10 p.m. ET.

This Is Us will return with a new episode on March 5, with the latest promo teasing a dramatic hour for Kate (Chrissy Metz).

At the end of the fan-favorite episode shining a spotlight on Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) past, the series teased we will be checking back with the Pearson family as they deal with the aftermath of meeting their long lost uncle, Nicky.

In the promo, it seems as Rebecca (Mandy Moore) will be dealing with her first romantic interest after Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death. The trailer also shows fans might see the consequences of Kevin (Justin Hartley) relapsing following the dramatic chapter.

The end of the promo shows Kate being brought into the hospital as her husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) and other members of the family arrive with concerned looks on their faces.

As This Is Us nears its Season 3 finale, fans were heartbroken to hear that writers have an initial plan to wrap up the beloved NBC series after Season 6. Ventimiglia recently commented on the producers’ plans for the show.

“We never know where we’re going to go. We never know what’s going to happen,” he said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “The show could have a huge spike in season six and everybody wants more beyond that, but I think creatively, they have an idea of what they’d like to do to kind of wrap it up in this nice story.”

“At least the audience knows, the fans know, they’re going to get three more seasons, which is nice we can commit,” he continued. “It’s not like, will it be on? Won’t it be on? But then beyond that, yeah, maybe there will be more. I don’t know.”

This Is Us returns with new episodes Tuesday, March 5 on NBC.