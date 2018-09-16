‘This Is Us’ Teases ‘Goosebumps’ With Its Season 3 Promo

NBC released a new teaser for This Is Us season three on Friday, promising more “goosebumps” in store for fans.

In the 40-second teaser, we see a brief shot from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) first datewith Rebecca telling him, “The way you look at me… wow.” There is also a post-wedding scene with Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) dancing with Kate (Chrissy Metz) watching.

Another blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment comes when Kevin (Justin Hartley) kisses Zoe (Melanie Liburd), who we know joins Kevin for a trip to Vietnam in season three.

The teaser includes a longer scene between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Deja (Lyric Ross), the foster child Randall and Beth (Susan Kelechi-Watson) took in.

“You try and pretend like we’re the same,” Deja tells Randall, who was adopted by Jack and Rebecca.

“I’m not trying to pretend,” Randall insists.

“You’re not?” Deja replies.

The clip ends with a previously-seen scene with Jack excitingly telling Miguel he met “the girl.”

The new season of This Is Us will continue the show’s structure of going back and forth between the past and present, even though the mystery of Jack’s death has already been answered.

Creator Dan Fogelman still wants to show viewers more of Jack’s past, including his experiences in the Vietnam War. Fogelman told PEOPLE audiences will see “Jack in a war zone… everything’s relating to his brother,” adding that, “People are going to be talking about Jack’s brother an awful lot.”

We will also see the fallout from Kevin dating Zoe, who is Beth’s cousin. The movie Kevin made with Sylvester Stallone in season two will be released, too.

“Is it going to bomb and be another arrow to the heart? Or could Kevin’s career take a step in a much more serious real direction?” Fogelman said.

As we have seen in the trailers and learned before, Jack and Rebecca’s courtship will play a role in season three. We will finally see their first date and more from their early days as a couple. Other episodes will show Rebecca struggling as a single mom for the Big Three during their college years.

Of course, there is still one big mystery left to solve. During the season two finale, a flash-forward scene showed an older Randall taking a grown Tess (Eris Baker) to see a “her” in the hospital.

“I”m not ready,” Tess replied. Sterling K. Brown said he knows who it is “but Fogelman would cut off my big toe if I told you. I can tell you it’s probably not what you suspect.”

Some have suspected that Beth was the “her” and she might be dying. However, Watson said in an April interview with Gold Derby there are no plans to kill her character.

“I was really grateful that people wanted her to stay around. But also really glad that she’s not going to die,” she said. “Beth will be around. There’s no plans to kill Beth. I know this has been a rumor, that possibly Beth dies — she doesn’t.”

This Is Us returns on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET. The show’s second season was nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series Emmy and is the only broadcast show in the category.

Photo credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC