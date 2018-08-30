‘This Is Us’: NBC Plans 1-Hour Special Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Feel like it’s been a million years since the This Is Us season two finale? NBC agrees and will be airing a special one week before the season three premiere to get fans ready for more twists and tears.

The network announced Tuesday they will air The Paley Center Salutes This Is Us ahead of the season premiere on Sept. 18 at 10 p.m. ET.

According to Deadline, the one-hour special will get fans hyped for the new season with clips, interviews with the stars and creators, as well as a behind-the-scenes look into how the series is made week-after-week.

The special will also include some of the best moments from the first two seasons as writers, producers and the cast, including Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson provide their thoughts, and give insight into what comes next for the Pearsons.

“Upon its 2016 premiere, This Is Us captured the hearts of viewers and immediately took its place as one of television’s most beloved dramas,” Paley Center’s President & CEO Maureen J. Reidy said in a statement to the outlet. “We are proud to once again partner with our friends at NBC for this very special look at the trials and triumphs of the Pearson family before the series returns for its highly anticipated third season.”

The critically acclaimed NBC series will likely add some more Emmy wins to its reputation on Monday, Sept. 17. With eight nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, the show will likely bring home gold.

After a second season centered around grief, This Is Us producers recently promised the upcoming chapter of the show will leave audiences feeling more uplifted.

“We felt like at the end of Season 2 our family had grieved and processed the loss of Jack at a deeper level than they ever had before, so I think this is a hopeful season, and it’s a season about new beginnings for everybody,” co-showrunner Elizabeth Berger said at the Television Critics Association summer press tour panel for the show.

The 18-episode third season will also explore Jack’s life at war in Vietnam. The series will also introduce Jack’s brother.

Berger added that it’s “freeing” to move beyond Jack’s death and “get to tell a whole different type of story.”

“To all of a sudden be immersed in the Vietnam war, we think is really significant,” she said.

This Is Us returns for its third season Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.