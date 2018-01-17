‘This Is Us’: Miguel Reveals If He Loved Rebecca Before Jack’s Death

This Is Us just answered a lingering question about Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) relationship: Was Miguel in love with Rebecca before Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death?

On Tuesday night’s episode, entitled “Clooney,” Kevin Pearson (Justin hartley) comes to stay with his mother and Miguel at their home. Kevin’s distaste for his late father’s best friend comes to a head when the two butt heads and end up having to have a one-on-one chat.

After a heated grocery market face-off, Kevin sits down with Miguel back at home to answer a burning question he has for him.

“Can I just ask you something?” Kevin says. “Were you…Were you in love with my mom when my dad was alive?”

Miguel informs Kevin that it was “impossible” for that to happen, and that he never had feelings for Rebecca before they reconnected.

“What? Kevin, no,” Miguel said. “No, no, that would have been impossible.”

Kevin replies, “I don’t know what you mean.”

Miguel adds, “How do I explain this? Your mom and dad, they were one. There was no ‘Jack.’ There was no ‘Rebecca.’ It was just ‘Jack and Rebecca.’ So the notion that I would have been in love with your mother back then is just, it never even occurred to me, ever. Do you understand what I’m saying?

Kevin says that he understands the situation, but Miguel follows up to assert that he is more than ready to partially fill the void left in the wake of Jack’s death.

“I do love her now,” Miguel says. “Kevin, I’m not going anywhere.”

This scene follows up on the themes presented throughout the bar scenes in last week’s episode, “The Fifth Wheel.” The partners of the Pearson family all went to a bar while the core family dealt with a therapy session.

Miguel reveals that he doesn’t feel welcomed into the family, and sentiment that Beth and Toby align with.

This scene with Miguel is a step towards the Big Three’s step-dad fitting in to the family a bit better.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Ron Batzdorff