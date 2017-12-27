‘This Is Us’: The Big Three Reunite in Midseason Premiere Photos

This Is Us returns on Jan. 9, but fans can already see a glimpse of what’s to come for the Pearson family with photos from the next episode.

The episode, entitled “The Fifth Wheel,” will see “The Big Three” reunite in the wake of “unexpected circumstances,” presumably referring to Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) arrest during the fall finale’s cliffhanger ending.

In flashbacks, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) whisks the children and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) off for a summer vacation to an outdoor locale.

In one of the modern scenes, the three Pearson children can be seen embracing on a bench in an outdoor area. It’s possible that they could be revisiting one of their childhood memories during all the legal drama.

This Is Us will return Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC