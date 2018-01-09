‘This Is Us’: ‘Little Randall’ Celebrates Sterling K. Brown Golden Globe Win in Adorable Video

If you only watch one video this week let it be Little Randall from This Is Us congratulating his future TV self on his Golden Globes win.

In the adorable video, published by E! News Twitter page Sunday night, This Is Us star Lonnie Chavis congratulated Sterling K. Brown for his win in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama).

Hey @SterlingKBrown, congrats on your Golden Globe win! Little Randall (@lonniechavis) has a big (three) message for you! pic.twitter.com/kvNDhh8Ov2 — E! News (@enews) January 8, 2018

Chavis’s well wishes are mixed with footage of Brown’s most hilarious moments in the beloved NBC series as well as with footage from Brown’s Instagram.

“…Have fun celebrating tonight. Maybe show off those dance moves at the after parties, or go crazy and post a shirtless selfie on Instagram,” Chavis said.

The young actor also poked fun at Brown saying he should go around telling people he never would’ve won the award if it hadn’t been for Chavis.

“All jokes aside, you deserve this,” Chavis said.