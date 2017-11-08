TV Fans are Losing Their Minds Over ‘This Is Us’ Pregnancy Twist

(Warning: This article contains massive spoilers from the latest episode of This Is Us)

This Is Us dropped some major news on Tuesday night, when the NBC drama revealed that Kate (Chrissy Metz) was pregnant.

The Pearson sister, and her fiance Toby (Chris Sullivan), are now expecting a child. According to the doctor that was seen at the end of the episode, Kate is six weeks along.

Season 2 has had people talking a lot about Jack’s death, but this was a reveal for the ages. Fans certainly weren’t expecting this announcement, and they weren’t shy about voicing their opinions on Twitter following the episode.

Pregnant?!

Total Disbelief

OH MY GOSH OH MY GOSH OH MY GOSH I AM CRYING. KATE. OH MY WORD. A BABY. OH MY WORD ??? #ThisIsUs @NBCThisisUs — | rachel | (@MsRachelSpooner) October 18, 2017

WHAT?!

How did I not see the twist with Kate coming?! #ThisisUs @NBCThisisUs — Jaimie Lyn Flack (@JayLyn1089) October 18, 2017

Didn’t See This Coming