TV Fans are Losing Their Minds Over ‘This Is Us’ Pregnancy Twist

(Warning: This article contains massive spoilers from the latest episode of This Is Us)
This Is Us dropped some major news on Tuesday night, when the NBC drama revealed that Kate (Chrissy Metz) was pregnant.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The Pearson sister, and her fiance Toby (Chris Sullivan), are now expecting a child. According to the doctor that was seen at the end of the episode, Kate is six weeks along.
Season 2 has had people talking a lot about Jack’s death, but this was a reveal for the ages. Fans certainly weren’t expecting this announcement, and they weren’t shy about voicing their opinions on Twitter following the episode.
Pregnant?!
@NBCThisisUs OMFG KATE IS PREGNANT #ThisisUs ???????— Nathalie (@nathaliealicea) October 18, 2017
KATE IS PREGNANT WHAT #ThisIsUs— #BingeWatchBitch (@bingewatchbitch) October 18, 2017
PREGNANT?!?! #ThisisUs— Brianna Garcia (@brianna524_) October 18, 2017
Total Disbelief
OH MY GOSH OH MY GOSH OH MY GOSH I AM CRYING. KATE. OH MY WORD. A BABY. OH MY WORD ??? #ThisIsUs @NBCThisisUs— | rachel | (@MsRachelSpooner) October 18, 2017
KATE IS……OMG OKGOMGOMG #THISISUS— Pettywise ? (@arieella_) October 18, 2017
6 weeks!?!?!?!? Holy moly!!! #ThisIsUs— Erika Millender (@PinkieRose) October 18, 2017
WHAT?!
What?!!! #Kate #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/dFof7jktTo— ‘Chele (@TVGal_Chele) October 18, 2017
Kate’s preggo? #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/ZegZyobYYJ— LiLterature ✍??? (@iWrite4orU_LRW) October 18, 2017
How did I not see the twist with Kate coming?! #ThisisUs @NBCThisisUs— Jaimie Lyn Flack (@JayLyn1089) October 18, 2017
Didn’t See This Coming
Kate & Toby plot twist. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/SvrDFGVTLo— Kim Nyborg (@kvonyborg) October 18, 2017
Oh my God!!!!!! Holy shit! #ThisIsUs— Soupy (@Soupythepatriot) October 18, 2017