‘This Is Us’ Shows Jack and Rebecca’s Possible Future If He Had Not Died

This Is Us gave viewers a look at how the Pearson family would have turned out if Jack hadn’t died, and we’re still not over it.

As part of a recurring dream of bride-to-be Kate (Chrissy Metz) viewers got to see an older version of Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) renewing his vows with his soulmate Rebecca (Mandy Moore), also giving an insight as to where the characters might have ended up together if Jack hadn’t died.

During the heartbreaking scenes, Jack talks about opening the construction company, Big Three Homes, that he walks dreamed of opening as his kids were growing up. Jack reveals that his wife helped him open the company and turned it into a massive success.

The episode also showed a reception for the renewal ceremony, where member of the Pearson family danced and laughed. And in one heartwarming scene, Rebecca sings a moving rendition of “Moonshadow,” Jack and Rebecca’s song.

Fans will remember Rebecca motivating Jack to open the company, and volunteering herself to help the day of the fire that ultimately took Jack’s life.

The season two finale of This Is Us left fans with a few shockers.

Near the end of the episode, a series of glimpses into the future are shown as Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) gives a speech. These scenes show moments at unspecified times in the future for Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley), Randall and daughter Tess, and Toby and his new wife Kate (Chrissy Metz).

While Kevin’s tease was lighter and set up a future romance, the others set up these possible deaths.

The Toby tease comes during a scene that is implied to be around one year in the future. Kate walks into bedroom to an incapacitated Toby. She informs him that the doctor wants him to come into the office to change up his medicines. Toby lays motionless on his side and gives a glazed look ahead.

He is blinking and breathing, so he is not dead. However, this appears to tease a health scare or worse for Toby.

As for fan favorite Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), the future is much more vague.

The show revisits the future time period that was previously teased earlier in season 2 with older versions of Randall and his daughter Tess. However, the occasion is much less joyous than the first glimpse.

The father and daughter are having a serious conversation about an unnamed woman.

“It’s time to go see her, Tess,” Randall said.

Tess replies, “I’m not ready.”

“Me neither,” Randall responds.

As the glimpses transition back into the present day, the next shots are of Beth.

The obvious conclusion to draw is that Beth has died or is dying at this moment in the timeline. Maybe Randall wants Tess to make peace with Beth’s passing/ill health.

This Is Us will return for season three in fall of 2018.